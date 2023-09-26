BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Correctional Facility has temporarily suspended in-person visitations due to an increase in COVID cases among incarcerated individuals.

Amid the rise in cases, there have been a confirmed 15 individuals that tested positive, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they expect the number of positive cases to increase further when “more contact tracing and test results are received.”

The temporary suspension went into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Officials said they monitor the rate of illness weekly and follow current CDC guidelines for congregated settings, which include testing, monitoring, and prevention within the correctional facility.