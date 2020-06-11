Breaking News
Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties permitted to enter Phase 3 on Friday
Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 10

Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Between June 8 and 9, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Erie County dropped by 10 patients.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that with 88 patients, the county’s number is lower than any point it’s been at while the number of COVID-19 patients is being tracked.

Poloncarz says there were 10 more discharges than admissions, but two deaths were reported.

