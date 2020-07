BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number of people in Erie County hospitals is on the rise, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz posted to social media late Sunday night, saying there are 42 coronavirus patients in the hospital.

By comparison, just 31 people were in the hospital when the month began. More than 7,600 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Erie County since the outbreak started.

Poloncarz plans to address these numbers at some point on Monday.