Erie County COVID-19 positivity rate rising, but hospitalizations are going down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to rise during this holiday season.

The county’s health department reported 535 new cases on Christmas Day. It’s a relatively low number, but the positivity rate that day was 12.5 percent. The following day, there were 750 new cases, with a positivity rate of 11.2 percent.

The county says that hospitalization rates are decreasing. On Christmas Eve, there were 254 people with COVID-19 in Erie County hospitals, compared to 292 the day before.

Governor Kathy Hochul provided another update on Monday morning where she shared data for the western New York region as a whole.

In this area, the latest 7-day average for cases per 100,000 people is 68.80. This is low compared to the state average of 180.82.

On Christmas Day and the day after, a combined 132 people died in New York State as a result of COVID-19.

Residents’ efforts to get protected against COVID-19 are ongoing. So far, more than 4.3 million booster shots have been administered in the state. 379,558 of those were given in western New York.

