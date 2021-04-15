Erie County D.A. cracking down on illegal guns as shootings spike

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney is cracking down on illegal guns.

John Flynn says more than a dozen people have been arraigned in the past several weeks on a felony gun charge.

In a statement, Flynn says there has been an alarming spike in shootings in Buffalo over the last year. He says it’s important to get illegal guns off our streets.

“Since last year, there has been alarming spike in the number of fatal and non-fatal shootings that have occurred in the City of Buffalo. In addition to identifying and prosecuting those criminals, I am committed to preventing gun violence in our community. We need to get these deadly weapons and the people to who use them to commit violent crimes off of our streets. I want the residents of Erie County to know that anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Flynn.