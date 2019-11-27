Erie County DA holds re-election kickoff event

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is running for a second term.

Flynn, a Democrat and Navy veteran, held a re-election campaign kickoff event at the American Legion in the Town of Tonawanda.

The DA says that in the past year, rates of violent crime and incarcerations have both seen major declines.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you cannot reduce incarceration and you cannot reduce crime,” Flynn said. “At the same time, do not let anyone tell you that you cannot be tough on crime and not give people a second chance.”

Flynn says violent crime isn’t down everywhere though, as seven homicides occurred in the Erie County suburbs this year.

That’s a lot compared to just one in 2018.