BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide following a fatal crash that occurred in March.

On the night of March 2, police in Lancaster responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and caught fire on Warner Road. As a result of the crash, Ryan Stencel’s two passengers, Mackenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski were killed.

All three people in the vehicle were 19 at the time.

In a conference that followed Stencel’s court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the defendant, Mycek and Kaminski were friends who were on their way to another friend’s house in Getzville when the crash occurred.

At some point, he says Stencel lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin around before the back of it struck the tree. In this particular model of vehicle, a 2007 Infiniti, the gas tank was located in the back of the vehicle. The collision caused this to ignite, burning the car “beyond recognition,” Flynn says. He went on to reveal that the teens were killed as a result of blunt force trauma and being burned.

When asked why it took 11 months to reach the point when Stencel was indicted on the two counts of criminally negligent homicide, Flynn says it was the state of the vehicle that presented both logistical and investigative challenges.

As of now, Stencel is in custody on $50,000 bail. He could spend up to four years behind bars if he’s convicted.