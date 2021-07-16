Erie County DA named president-elect of National Association of District Attorneys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next week, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will become president-elect of the National Association of District Attorneys.

It’s the first time anyone from Western New York has been chosen to lead the nation’s largest organization of prosecutors.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the NDAA sets policy and direction for the nation’s criminal justice system. It’s non-partisan, and represents large and small cities and counties across the country.

Flynn is on the board of directors for the NDAA, currently serves as its vice president and he leads the organization’s metro division.

He ran unopposed for the top spot at the NDAA, and will be appointed during the organizations annual conference early next week. He’ll then automatically become president in 2022.

“It’s good for Buffalo. It’s good for Erie County as well,” Flynn said. “By being colleagues and knowing these different DA’s across the country and working with them, and knowing their issues, I bring that knowledge back to Erie County.”

We also talked to Flynn about his political future.

He’s in the first year of his second four-year term, and this will be his last term. He hasn’t decided whether he’ll run for national office, or return to private practice in 2025.