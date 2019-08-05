Erie County DA reacts to recent gun violence in the Queen City amid this weekend’s mass shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In addition to the mass shootings across the nation, there were several acts of gun violence in the Queen City over the weekend.

In light of those two shootings, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn took the chance to speak about a new law set to take effect in just weeks that he thinks will help in the fight against gun violence.

That violence led to the deaths of two Buffalo residents over the weekend.

Referring to gun violence in Buffalo, DA John Flynn spoke about New York’s Red Flag Law, which is something President Donald Trump is expressing interest in adopting at the federal level.

The state law will take effect later this month.

It will allow family members and law enforcement to petition a court to take guns away from people who exhibit mental illness.

“If any individual is at home at the kitchen table and he’s talking in front of mom and dad about going somewhere and shooting someplace up and then mom and dad tells me or brother and sister tells me whoever comes to me and tells me now, I am extremely comfortable and I welcome the ability to keep my community safe,” Flynn said.