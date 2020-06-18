Breaking News
Erie County DA receives complaint against Senator Chris Jacobs for alleged voter, election fraud

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has received a complaint against Senator Chris Jacobs.

The complaint against Jacobs is for alleged voter and elections fraud.

Flynn is now reviewing the complaints.

News 4’s Dave Greber has exclusively obtained documents from the complaint.

Jacobs is currently a candidate in next week’s Republican primary in the 27th congressional district.

We sat down with Senator Jacobs to discuss the primary last night, you can watch that here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

