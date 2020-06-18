Erie County DA receives complaint against Senator Chris Jacobs for alleged voter, election fraud

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has received a complaint against Senator Chris Jacobs.

The complaint against Jacobs is for alleged voter and elections fraud.

#BREAKING: The @DAErieCountyNY has received a complaint against @JacobsNY27 for alleged voter and elections fraud and is reviewing the complaint. #News4 has exclusively obtained documents from that complaint. Story airs tonight on @news4buffalo at 5 & 6. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/Qdppvy3iUh — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 18, 2020

Flynn is now reviewing the complaints.

News 4’s Dave Greber has exclusively obtained documents from the complaint.

Jacobs is currently a candidate in next week’s Republican primary in the 27th congressional district.

Jacobs is currently a candidate in next week's Republican primary in the 27th congressional district.

