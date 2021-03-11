Erie County DA warns residents about unemployment scams after falling victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After recently becoming the victim of a scammer, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is warning residents about unemployment scams.

Flynn says that someone tried to use his personal information to get unemployment benefits. He became aware of this after receiving a notice in the mail about a claim for one week of unemployment in early February.

Flynn has been working throughout the pandemic, and did not file for unemployment. Since the start of the pandemic, the New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) has identified more than 425,000 fraudulent claims.

After Flynn received the notice in the mail, he says he immediately contacted the county and the NYS DOL.

“I want the public to know that anyone, even the county’s chief law enforcement official, can become a target of this scam,” he says. “Since these claims are filed online, it is very difficult to identify and prosecute these criminals. I encourage anyone who has had false information filed in their name to contact the New York State Department of Labor immediately. I also want to commend their office for identifying these fraudulent claims.”

You can report unemployment insurance fraud here.