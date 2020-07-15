Erie County DA’s Office announces Grand Juries are resuming

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Grand Jury selections began Monday as part of the phased reopening of in-person court procedures, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Flynn’s office anticipates criminal cases will begin being presented to the Grand Jury next Monday, July 20.

Officials say it’s the policy of the Office of Court Administration that no one can enter the Erie County Court building without a mask.

Effective today, all staff and visitors entering the building must undergo a temperature check and verbal screening, the DA’s Office says.

If a person has a temperature of 100 or higher, or they fail a verbal screening, they will not be permitted to enter the building.

To comply with social distancing requirements, each courtroom, including the Grand Jury, has reduced seating capacity.