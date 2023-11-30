BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Erie County, health officials say an overdose death has been linked to an opioid that’s 100 times as powerful as fentanyl.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Thursday morning that carfentanil has been connected to a death that occurred in the county this past September. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that, for further comparison, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

“Carfentanil’s effects hit faster and last longer than fentanyl,” Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “The discovery of this toxic and incredibly dangerous drug signals another phase in the opioid epidemic.”

Typically, carfentanil is used to anesthetize large animals like elephants for surgery or treatment, but it does have some limited clinical uses.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, there have been instances in the world of carfentanil being added to cocaine, meth or heroin as a cheap, easy filler substance. The person who died in Erie County had multiple substances in their system, including cocaine, fentanyl and other fentanyl analogs.

2023 has proven to be even more fatal than the year prior in the opioid epidemic.

“Our Medical Examiner’s Office investigated 371 confirmed or suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, with another month left this year,” Dr. Burstein said. “That is already 20% higher than the total in 2022, which was our highest total ever and the year is not over yet.”

As the fight against opioids continues, Erie County is encouraging people to take steps to reduce their risk of fatal harm. For test strips, effect-reversing Narcan, treatment and support options, call (716) 858-7695.