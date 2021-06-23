Erie County Democratic Party chairman: We are supporting India Walton 100%

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of people are asking whether Mayor Byron Brown will mount a write-in campaign in November to keep his seat.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner joined us earlier to speak about that possibility.

He says the party is now behind Walton.

“We are supporting India Walton 100%. We had a great conversation with her earlier today and we’re going to assist her with anything she needs going forward. So the Erie County Democrats will not be supporting a Mayor Brown write-in campaign. I haven’t had a lot of folks reach out to me with a lot of interest in that. India fought a tough race, the voters have spoken with her and we’re with her,” Zellner told News 4.

Brown’s campaign officials have not yet ruled out a write-in campaign.