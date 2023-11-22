BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Democrats endorsed First Deputy District Attorney Michael Keane as the party’s candidate for District Attorney, they announced Tuesday night.

Keane has been in his current role since 2017.

The seat is open for the 2024 election after current DA John Flynn said that he will not run for re-election and return to private practice. Flynn has been the DA since January 2017.

“The District Attorney’s job demands the experience and expertise to handle the worst crimes that come before the courts, as well as the integrity to uphold justice and earn the public’s trust,” Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said in a release. “Mike Keane has the right vision to lead the DA’s office into the future, and we are proud to endorse and stand with him.”

Erie County GOP chairman Michael Kracker told News 4 last week that the Republicans will put a “competitive candidate” up in 2024.

Keane previously served as Assistant District Attorney. His father, Richard Keane, is a former South Buffalo assemblyman.