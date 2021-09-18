Erie County Democrats endorse Kim Beaty for Erie County sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Democrats are officially throwing their support behind Kim Beaty for Erie County Sheriff.

Beaty is the director of public safety at Canisius College and is looking to fill the seat left vacant by retiring Sheriff Tim Howard.

Democratic party leaders say Beaty will bring change in the sheriff’s office.

“Kim Beaty Knows what kind of community we should be. One where the sheriff keeps us safe, discharges what duties of the office with competence and compassion, and never places herself above the law,” said Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner.

“We have a great opportunity to make history. But more importantly, we will have the opportunity of now to fix law enforcement in Erie County. The power of now works when we work together,” Beaty said.

Beaty is facing off against Republican John Garcia and Independent Ted DiNoto.