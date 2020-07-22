Erie County Department of Health cracking down on large gatherings as more young people contract COVID-19

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, county sanitarians will be heading out this weekend to make sure places are following the states executive orders.

Bars, restaurants, and even venues where large gatherings like weddings might be held, are under the microscope.

Burstein says this becomes necessary because people ages 20 to 29 have been testing positive at a higher rate than other age groups recently. Officials say that’s most likely because they’re the ones who are going out to eat and drink or attend parties.

“We are getting ready for this weekend, we’ve seen too many people getting infected in our community and we’re hearing too much they’re getting exposed in these large parties and bars so our sanitarians are preparing to go out this weekend,” Burstein said. “This is the state that we’re in. This is what we have to do to keep our numbers down.”

She says the health department has received 1,600 complaints of bars or restaurants not following state orders when it comes to COVID-19 safety precautions.

And while officials say they they don’t want to shut places down, if the issues aren’t corrected by a second or third complaint they will issue a closure order.