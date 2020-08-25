Erie County Department of Health hosting free rabies vaccination clinics in September

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health announced two free rabies vaccination clinics in September.

One will be held on Saturday, September 19, and the other will be on Tuesday, September 29.

According to county health officials, registration is required, and the online registration will open on September 9.

Locations, times, and registration information for the events will also be announced on September 9.

Dogs, cats, and ferrets four months of age or older are eligible, county officials say.

The Erie County Department of Health is limiting registrations to three pets per vehicle due to expected demand.

Staff is also asking pet owners to limit the number of people in the vehicle.

Face masks or cloth face coverings are required at all times, and physical distancing will be strictly enforced by clinic staff.

The ECDOH is asking pet owners to bring proof of vaccination with them to the event to receive a three-year vaccination certificate. Otherwise, a one-year certificate will be given.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.