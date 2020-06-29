Erie County Department of Health looking to hire two Laboratory Technologists

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health Public Health Lab is hiring two Lab Tech positions.

According to the ECDOH, qualifications include possessing a license or limited permit to practice as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist as issued by the New York State Education Department.

The jobs will be posted until Wednesday.

According to the county, the shift is from 3-11 p.m. and the salary is from $43,006-$55,652.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says they are looking for lab techs with the Department of Health’s increase in COVID-19 testing.

