Erie County Department of Health offers tips to prevent mosquito bites

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The humid and warm weather means mosquitos will be buzzing around and the Erie County Department of Health wants to help you control them.

Officials recommend limiting outdoor activities at night and covering as much skin as possible when you’re outside.

They also suggest using an effective insect repellant.

County officials say standing water is a breeding ground for the bugs.

Leaders say they have identified cases of west nile virus in the mosquito population this month.

But they say following these simple tips can prevent mosquito bites.