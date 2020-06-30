Erie County Department of Health reminds residents of quarantine requirements for travel advisory

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health is reminding residents of the travel advisory.

Officials with the ECDOH are asking residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state by preventing travel-based transmission of the disease.

They want to remind the public that all individuals traveling from states with significant community transmission of COVID-19 to remain under quarantine for 14 days.

As of today, those states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Erie County officials say the New York State Department of Health has exemptions for essential workers, but people in general who are returning to the county from the listed states are required to:

Separate quarters with separate bathroom facilities for each individual or family group. Access to a sink with soap and water and paper towels is needed

The contact must have a way to self-quarantine from household members as soon as fever or other symptoms develop, in a separate room. There must be a door that separates it from the rest of the living area and has its own bathroom. Given that an exposed individual might become ill while sleeping, the exposed individual must sleep in a separate bedroom from household members

Cleaning supplies, e.g. household cleaning wipes, must be provided in any shared bathroom

If an individual sharing a bathroom becomes symptomatic, all others sharing the bathroom will be considered exposed persons until the symptomatic individual is appropriately evaluated and cleared

Food must be delivered to the individual’s quarters

Quarters must have a supply of face masks for individuals to put on if they become symptomatic

Garbage must be bagged and left outside by the door of each of the quarters for routine pick up. Special handling is not required

Individuals should self-monitor for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 daily throughout the quarantine period

“If you are planning a trip, we are urging you to avoid travel to states or regions where there is a high prevalence of COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “The number of reported Erie County COVID-19 cases is currently low. We must avoid importing new cases from outside of NYS which can lead to COVID-19 community transmission and new outbreaks in Erie County.”

Burstein also says travelers returning from high-risk states can contact the Erie County COVID-19 information line at 716-858-2929 to report their travel as soon as they return.

The ECDOH also asks those returning to schedule a free COVID-19 diagnostic test 5-7 days past the last day they spent in one of the states.

For more information, click here.

