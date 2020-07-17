Erie County Department of Health says The Cowboy, The Stage allowed to reopen

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Health announced the Corrective Action Plans submitted to the department by The Cowboy and The Stage, have been approved.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, both bars will now be able to reopen.

They were shut down earlier this week due to various COVID-19 violations.

On Sunday Poloncarz said, “our Department of Health Public Health team has been spot-checking various bars and restaurants for violations of Covid-19 capacity, mask-wearing, and server rules.”

The Cowboy was served a closure order on Sunday. The Stage was issued a closure order on Tuesday, and the county approved its plan on Wednesday.

