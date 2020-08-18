Erie County Department of Health will inspect gyms looking to reopen

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a blanket approval for gyms and fitness centers to reopen next Monday after reviewing the NY Forward guidance related to reopening these facilities.

Poloncarz says gyms and fitness centers can reopen under conditions.

Facilities seeking reopening must review the NY Forward guidelines and affirm with the county that their business will follow those regulations.

Owners and operators must submit a request form to the Erie County Department of Health so a public health sanitarian can schedule an inspection of the facility.

The form for NY Forward and the ECDOH inspection request form is available on the department’s COVID-19 website.

Erie County officials say the Department of Health will issue close orders to facilities that do not demonstrate compliance with the state guidance either during their initial inspection or on future inspections.

