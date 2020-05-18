Erie County Department of Health to offer COVID antibody testing clinics starting Tuesday

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Tuesday, the Erie County Department of Health will offer a series of COVID-19 antibody testing clinics throughout the county.

According to ECDOH officials, the clinics will be three days a week, and appointments will be available in half-hour increments from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Clinics will be set up throughout Erie County, including Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Depew, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Orchard Park, Springville, and Williamsville.

ECDOH officials say, residents can schedule appointments for people 11 and older, through the COVID-19 info line at 716-858-2929, it’s open daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Antibody tests for COVID should be done at least 21 days after onset of any symptoms, the Department of Health says.

There is no cost for the testing through the ECDOH.

To maintain distancing at each site, only individuals who have an appointment and their parent or guardian, if under 18, will be allowed in the testing area.

Officials say anyone entering the testing site must wear a face covering.

Test results will be mailed within 7-10 days, and officials encourage anyone who receives testing through the ECDOH to speak to their healthcare provider about their results.

ECDOH officials also say parents should discuss with their child’s pediatrician if they are interested in their child under 11 getting tested for COVID antibodies.

