Erie County Department of Health warn vaping juices could be poisonous for children

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Health is urging vaping users to store their devices and nicotine liquids away from children and pets as the juices can be a poising risk.

According to the Department of Health, The American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) began tracking calls about liquid nicotine in 2011, and 2018 cases were up more than 100% over 2013 numbers.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Gale Burstein says, “regardless how they are advertised, nicotine juices pose a serious risk to children and pets if ingested. The flavors and packaging can be extremely attractive to children, with names that sound like a candy or dessert.”

One teaspoon of concentrated liquid nicotine can be fatal for an average 26-pound toddler, says the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Children are curious, and young children explore the world with their senses, including taste. There are substantial risks for injury to children when leaving these devices unattended,” Burstein added.

Early symptoms of nicotine poisoning include vomiting, rapid heart rate, increased salivation, loss of balance, and visual and hearing distortions. Late symptoms include diarrhea, shallow breathing or no breathing, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, and shock.

Parents or caregivers who suspect that a child has ingested the juice should call the local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.