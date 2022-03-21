CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy was injured while assisting Crisis Services at a Clarence residence Sunday evening, the Sheriff’s office reported. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery and return to work.

Deputies responded to the residence just before 6:30 p.m., after a mental health assessment from Crisis Services determined the person required further evaluation and treatment at a hospital. According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, however, after the person refused verbal commands, they physically resisted deputies as well.

During the altercation, a deputy reportedly sustained injuries to their head, shoulder and arm. The deputy was treated and released following a medical exam. The person in crisis was taken to ECMC. Further information about those involved in the incident was not released by the Sheriff’s office.