Erie County details restrictions for events like parades

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Large public events like parades have limitations in Erie County, and the county’s Department of Health gave specifics on those rules during a conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say that based on state guidance, any public, in-person, non-essential event in Erie County must be limited to 50 people.

There’s no Saint Patrick’s Day Parade happening in Buffalo this year, but North Tonawanda is still having a Dyngus Day Parade.

For parades, vehicle caravans are allowed, as long as everyone stays inside the vehicle the whole time. The only exception is a bathroom break.

When events like these are able to take place without restrictions, the county says it will work with planners to coordinate them safely.

Event planners and municipalities can reach the Erie County Department of Health’s Division of Environmental Health at (716) 961-6800. They’re encouraged to stay in contact with the county.