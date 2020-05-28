Erie County distributing PPE at 15 locations on Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Approximately 10,000 bags of cloth masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other items will be distributed at 15 different sites throughout Erie County tomorrow.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, the Erie County Department of Senior Services will be giving out PPE to members of the community.

Here is a list of locations where the bags will be available:

Cheektowaga Senior Center

3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga 14227

East Aurora Senior Center

101 King St, Eat Aurora 14052

Orchard Park Community Center

4520 California Rd, OP 14127

West Seneca Senior Center

4620 Seneca St, West Seneca 14224

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center

291 Ensminger Rd, Tonawanda 14150

Amherst Senior Center

370 John James Audubon Pkwy, 14228

Concord/Springville Senior Center

40 Commerce Dr, Springville 14141

Clarence Senior Center

4600 Thompson Rd, Clarence 14031

Akron Senior Center

5691 Cummings Rd, Akron 14001

Alden Community Center

13116 Main St, Alden 14004

Lancaster Senior Center

100 Oxford Pl, Lancaster 14086

Marilla Community Center

1810 Two Rod Rd, Marilla 14102

Salvation Army in Tonawanda

46 Broad St, Tonawanda 14150

Hennepin Center

24 Ludington St, Buffalo 14206

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo 14207