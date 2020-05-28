Erie County distributing PPE at 15 locations on Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Approximately 10,000 bags of cloth masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other items will be distributed at 15 different sites throughout Erie County tomorrow.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, the Erie County Department of Senior Services will be giving out PPE to members of the community.
Here is a list of locations where the bags will be available:
Cheektowaga Senior Center
3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga 14227
East Aurora Senior Center
101 King St, Eat Aurora 14052
Orchard Park Community Center
4520 California Rd, OP 14127
West Seneca Senior Center
4620 Seneca St, West Seneca 14224
Town of Tonawanda Senior Center
291 Ensminger Rd, Tonawanda 14150
Amherst Senior Center
370 John James Audubon Pkwy, 14228
Concord/Springville Senior Center
40 Commerce Dr, Springville 14141
Clarence Senior Center
4600 Thompson Rd, Clarence 14031
Akron Senior Center
5691 Cummings Rd, Akron 14001
Alden Community Center
13116 Main St, Alden 14004
Lancaster Senior Center
100 Oxford Pl, Lancaster 14086
Marilla Community Center
1810 Two Rod Rd, Marilla 14102
Salvation Army in Tonawanda
46 Broad St, Tonawanda 14150
Hennepin Center
24 Ludington St, Buffalo 14206
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo 14207