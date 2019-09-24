Erie County District Attorney opens investigation into claims by former seminarian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney has opened an investigation into claims made by a former seminarian in the Buffalo Diocese.

Matthew Bojanowski claims he was sexually harassed by Father Jeffrey Nowak. Bojanowski says that when he brought his concerns to Bishop Richard Malone, the bishop failed to stop it.

The relationship between Bojanowski, Nowak and another priest was the subject of a press conference earlier this month.

Bojanowski’s lawyer told News 4 that the District Attorney’s Office is not targeting his client.

Nowak was placed on administrative leave.