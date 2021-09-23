Erie County DOH aligns with NYS COVID-19 school guidance, relaxing quarantine requirements

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health will now go with the New York State’s COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The change relaxes the quarantine rules for unvaccinated students and could lead to fewer students having to isolate.

Under the new guidance unvaccinated students only have to quarantine if they were in close contact with an infected person.

Read the full NYS guidance below: