ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health will now go with the New York State’s COVID-19 guidance for schools.
The change relaxes the quarantine rules for unvaccinated students and could lead to fewer students having to isolate.
Under the new guidance unvaccinated students only have to quarantine if they were in close contact with an infected person.
Read the full NYS guidance below:
Coronavirus News
- Erie County DOH aligns with NYS COVID-19 school guidance, relaxing quarantine requirements
- NY Coronavirus Update: Sept. 23
- NYS Health Commissioner Howard Zucker puts in letter of resignation
- CDC advisory panel backs COVID-19 booster shots for high-risk adults
- Erie County announces adoption of New York State Department of Health school guidance