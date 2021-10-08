Erie County DOH says emergency rooms are filling up, wait times getting longer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says emergency rooms at local hospitals are filling up and wait times are getting longer.
They want to remind people to use other options besides the hospital for non-emergency treatment. These options include primary care doctors, telemedicine and urgent care centers.
If you do need to go to a hospital, some of them provide estimated wait times online.
