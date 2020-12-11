Erie County DPW announces completion of 2020 road and bridge infrastructure repair season

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Department of Public Works’ Highway Division say they’ve finished the 2020 road and bridge infrastructure repair season.

The county says the repairs were a $24.794 million investment that spanned 23 municipalities in Erie County.

“2020 has been a challenging year but the Department of Public Works has been hard at work all across the county, rebuilding, repairing and maintaining our infrastructure.” Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County

We’re told 49.4 miles of roads were “addressed,” four bridges replaced, seven bridges rehabbed and two large culvert projects completed.

In addition, 10.55 miles of mill and overlay road work was completed across 8 towns.

“This has been a busy year for the Department of Public Works, with numerous road and bridge projects completed across the county including some large mill and overlay operations and over 27 miles of cold recycling on county roads in more rural areas.” William Geary, Jr., Commissioner, Erie County Department of Public Works

The “cold recycling” Commissioner Geary spoke about cost $3.815 million and covered 27.3 miles of roads in nine outlying county municipalities with a top course treatment.

For locations of these repairs, click here.