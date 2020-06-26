Erie County employees express concern over coming back to work

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County employees will soon physically return to work at the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo next week.

However, not all workers are so eager to come back.

Many employees have expressed concern about whether they will be safe going back and say they’d rather work from home.

But county officials say they’re taking strong measures to keep people safe.

That includes making sure there are enough PPE supplies and configuring workspaces so employees can practice social distancing.