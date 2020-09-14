Erie County Executive announces members of Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced appointees for the Erie County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Task Force.

According to officials, this is in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203.

The thirteen members of the task force include:

Joseph Agro, Esq.

Melodie Baker

Kevin Barnas

Ysaias Feliz

Martin Scott Floss Ph.D

Jonathan Miles Gresham, Esq

Town of Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman

Holly L. Hubert

Springville Mayor William Krebs

Margaret Murphy, Esq.

Olivia Owens

Brittany Pemberthy, Esq.

Keith White

The Executive Order, signed in June following the death of George Floyd, mandates local governments to “perform a comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices, and develop a plan to improve such deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices, for the purposes of addressing the particular needs of the communities served by such police agency and promote community engagement to foster trust, fairness, and legitimacy, and to address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color,” among other items.

Erie County officials tell News 4 the task force will review the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Police Services division.

“The individuals who comprise the Task Force come from a variety of professional backgrounds and bring invaluable legal, law enforcement, community representation, and governmental experience to the task. I thank them for collaborating as a team on this endeavor and helping to envision and create law enforcement policies and procedures that reduce racial disparities, meet the needs of the community, and promote trust, fairness, and accountability,” Poloncarz said.

He also says the task force is expected to meet for the first time later this month.

They will work to create a plan to adopt and implement the recommendations following their policy and procedural review, as well as consultations with local law enforcement, community members and organizations, interested non-profit and faith-based community groups, and local elected officials.

Officials tell us they will welcome community input and will consider public comments when developing the task force’s final plan.

The task force must adopt the final plan as local law no later than April 1, 2021.

