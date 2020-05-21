Erie County Executive announces new Business Task Force subcommittees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced two new subcommittees of the Business Task Force.

The Small/Micro Business Subcommittee will focus on helping vulnerable businesses find and develop funding resources. It will also help with reopening issues and assist in developing businesses strategies.

The focus of the Marketing Subcommittee will be sharing information on task force initiatives, funding opportunities, reopening strategies and state and federal guidelines.

Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara and Robbie Ann McPherson of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

For more information on these committees, call (716) 858-8500.

