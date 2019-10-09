Debate day: Incumbent Erie County Executive and challenger to square off live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The much-anticipated Erie County Executive Debate on Wednesday evening will see incumbent Mark Poloncarz and his election opponent Lynne Dixon challenge one another on their policies and records.

News 4 Buffalo is partnering with the Amherst Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the debate, which will be held at Burchfield Penney Art Center. The debate begins at 7 p.m., with pre- and post-debate analysis online at WIVB.com and on the WIVB app. Our digital coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Poloncarz is a Democrat who began as Erie County Executive in 2012. Dixon is a county legislator who represents Hamburg, Lackawanna and a slice of South Buffalo. Dixon identifies as an Independent and is running as an endorsed Republican.

Leading up to the debate, the candidates had this overview they wanted to convey to Erie County residents.

“I want people to remember, if you want someone who is going to be a calm leader in the storm, that’s me, because I’ve done it, I’ve lived through it,” said Poloncarz. “We have the experience, we know what to do.”

“I am a single mom of four who understands what people are going through, who cares about the same issues that you care about, and I want to convey that to the residents of Erie County, that I’m here to work with them,” said Dixon.

The debate itself will be broadcast live on News 4 Buffalo as well as on WIVB.com and the WIVB app.