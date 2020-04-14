Erie County Executive extends local emergency order; campgrounds closed effective Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was no mid-afternoon conference with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein on Tuesday, but officials did provide an update on the current state of the pandemic.

During the afternoon, officials announced the extension of the county’s local emergency order.

Originally, Poloncarz declared a State of Emergency on March 15, which was followed by a local emergency order on April 9.

That order prohibits facilities from denying entry to patrons who choose to wear cloth face coverings, masks or gloves. It also keeps employers from preventing employees from wearing these things, and mandates that employers provide employees access and opportunities to frequently clean their hands.

Poloncarz is extending this local emergency order. It will remain in effect for five days unless removed. At the end of five days, it can be renewed for another five days.

Along with this, Poloncarz is prohibiting camping at any campground in the county, effective at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The campgrounds themselves will also be closed.

