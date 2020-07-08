Erie County Executive has harsh words for New Era following news of layoffs at Buffalo headquarters

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s deeply disappointed by New Era’s decision to let go of more than 100 Buffalo workers, especially after they took a PPP loan.

Poloncarz says he’s so upset that when it comes to negotiate the stadium, he doesn’t believe the area will give naming rights to an organization that treats the community as poorly as he thinks New Era has.

He went on to say the company wouldn’t exist without the hard work of the people in our community.

“Their name should no longer be on the stadium if they’re going to lay off our employees and say sorry. To heck with it,” Poloncarz said.

According to Poloncarz, this decision by New Era comes right after the company’s assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program loan ended.

The county executive says as long as he’s in office, he’s going to call it Ralph Wilson Stadium.