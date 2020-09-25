Erie County Executive insinuates bias by Comptroller in overtime reports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz claims County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has repeatedly singled out County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein for making “too much money” — something Poloncarz says “reeks of the centuries old anti-Semitic trope against Jews.”

Poloncarz posted the following message on Facebook:

“Andre Toth, one of our region’s most esteemed critical thinkers, brings up an interesting point that some of my Jewish friends have noted recently: the continued singling out by the county comptroller of our Jewish (and female) county health commissioner for making ‘too much money’ by working overtime during the COVID-19 Outbreak reeks of the centuries old anti-Semitic trope against Jews. Many white males with Irish and Polish heritage names in the Sheriff’s Office have made more in overtime as a percentage of their salaries but he doesn’t mention them, he constantly points to the Jewish woman. I don’t post this lightly but it does make you think. Hmmm?” Mark Poloncarz

Mychajliw called Poloncarz’s statement “lazy and intellectually dishonest.” Here is his full statement:

“This type of bizarre thinking is lazy and intellectually dishonest. Left leaning progressives are not capable of respectfully discussing the merits of issues. They always crawl to the gutter by calling names and attacking public servants just doing their job, holding politicians accountable and providing important information to taxpayers.” Stefan Mychajliw

