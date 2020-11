Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he will be addressing the media at 2:30 p.m. following the governor’s press conference.

Governor Cuomo announced this afternoon that much of Erie County will be in the orange zone now, while the rest of the county enters a yellow zone.

I will discuss this during a media briefing at 2:30 pm.

