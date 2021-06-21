WATCH LIVE: Poloncarz, Higgins reveal spending for American Rescue plan funds

(WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Congressman Brian Higgins will reveal the spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds Monday morning.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Erie County Botanical Gardens.

They will be joined by the Erie County Legislature’s majority caucus.

Erie county will receive just over $89 million from the Rescue Plan.

According to the two leaders, Erie County will use the funds for various investments in capital improvement, promoting and supporting small businesses, and improving the county’s parks system.

