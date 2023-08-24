BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A report filed with the Buffalo Police Department alleges Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was involved in a domestic dispute last Saturday that culminated with a woman screaming for help.

Poloncarz disputed the woman’s version of events in an interview with News 4, describing the situation simply as a bad breakup that never became physical.

The woman, whose name is being withheld due to the nature of the accusation, alleged Poloncarz “became irate and grabbed her, restraining her body against the window” after he realized she was looking at text messages on his phone. The woman reported that she escaped and ran outside, where Poloncarz allegedly grabbed her again, causing her to “scream for help.” At that point, Poloncarz allegedly left the area.

The woman said the incident took place at her Buffalo home around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She did not report it to police until Monday.

Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a Domestic Incident Report was filed on Monday. Poloncarz said he was he was not questioned by police, which BPD confirmed.

Buffalo police said the complainant chose not to pursue charges.

Law enforcement agencies, including district attorneys, in New York are required to pursue charges independent of a victim when the incident rises to the level of a felony.

“Under New York State Law, the complainant has to file the charges given the level alleged in a domestic incident,” a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said.

Poloncarz, 55, has been the Erie County Executive since 2012 and is running to be re-elected in November. Before being elected to his current role, the Lackawanna native spent six years as the Erie County Comptroller. Poloncarz was married in 2005 but got divorced five years later, telling the Buffalo News in 2011, “It just didn’t work out.”

Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

Our office is aware that a domestic incident report was filed by the Buffalo Police Department. According to the report, the complainant declined to pursue charges at the time of the alleged incident. Therefore, no charges have been filed at this time. Our office’s Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau will proceed with an investigation should a complainant decide to file a criminal complaint in the future.” Erie County DA’s Office

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

