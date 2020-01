BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz celebrated his third inauguration on Tuesday.

It happened at Old County Hall in Buffalo.

The Democrat thanked the people of Erie County, and talked about his plans for the years ahead.

Poloncarz was asked about the lease the Bills have to play at New Era Field, which ends after the 2022 season.

The County Executive said “You will never hear anything about the negotiations during the negotiations.”