Erie County Executive Poloncarz to debate challenger Dixon on News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Incumbent Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and challenger Lynne Dixon will debate one another at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Poloncarz is a Democrat who began as Erie County Executive in 2012. Dixon is a legislator who identifies as an Independent and caucuses with Republicans.

On Tuesday, Poloncarz unveiled his proposed 2020 county budget, with which he says property owners will generally pay less in property taxes next year.

The new budget lowers property taxes by about two-and-a-half percent.

To put that in perspective, taxes on a $100,000 home would drop by $12.

Dixon is questioning the timing of the budget presentation, which came about a week before it is normally released.

“Last year we tried to implement a tax cut and he prevented that,” Dixon says. “The thought process at that time was ‘he was waiting until an election year,’ perhaps. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a tax cut in there.”

The debate between Dixon and Poloncarz will be broadcast live on News 4 Buffalo as well as on WIVB.com and the WIVB app.

A digital-only pre and post-debate show will be exclusively shown on WIVB.com and the app.

News 4 Buffalo is partnering with the Amherst Regional Chamber of Commerce to host the debate, which will be held at Burchfield Penney Art Center.

Have a question for both candidates? Email it to debate@wivb.com.