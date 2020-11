ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says weekly COVID-19 case totals have nearly doubled each of the past three weeks.

He says 16% of all 17,874 cases since the pandemic started were reported during the week ending November 14.

For the week ending October 24, Poloncarz says there were 397 total cases. The executive adds that the county averaged approximately 400 new cases per day for the week ending November 14.