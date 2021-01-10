Erie County Executive says “everything went well” with fans at Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, things went smoothly over at Bills Stadium on Saturday.

“All reports I’ve received are everything went well with the fans at the Stadium today,” Poloncarz tweeted on Saturday. “Fans followed rules beforehand, no tailgating was observed, and just minor issues inside stadium. Thank you to all for doing a good job!”

Before tweeting this, Poloncarz congratulated the Bills on their victory.

“As I said earlier, it’s never easy for a Buffalo team, but it’s a W. Congrats to the team on the big win! #GoBills!” he wrote.

It’s not yet clear if fans will be allowed in the stands at the next Bills playoff game. The team’s opponent is also yet to be determined.