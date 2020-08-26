Erie County Executive says if people don’t take precautions, ban on Bills game may extend into October

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says our infection rate in Western New York could lead to the state announcing no fans will be allowed inside football stadiums indefinitely, especially as the region’s rates are higher than the rest of the state.

While the Bills announced yesterday no fans will be there for the two home games next month – the County Executive says we still have a shot to attend the home games in October, but it will only be if we get our positive cases down.

He says it will be up to Western New Yorkers to take it upon themselves to take precautions and follow safety measures so our infection rate goes down.

“It’s in everyones hands. If you like going to a Bills game, be smart out there. Wear a mask. try to safely socially distant when you can. You can have small groups of people, that’s okay, but you gotta do it smartly,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz also discussed the issue when it comes to tailgating. Without fans in the stands, fans will not be allowed to tailgate – that includes on private lots.

The County Executive says on residential lots, people can hold parties as long as its 50 people or fewer – under the state guidelines – but once they start accepting money for people to park on their property, that’s against the rules.