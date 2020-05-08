Erie County Executive says its too soon to say if fans will be allowed at Bills games

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Bills fever has been reignited with last night’s announcement that the team will play four games in primetime this season, including two at home.

Today Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said it was too soon to say whether fans will be allowed to attend those games.

“Just because they announced the season’s schedule does not mean there will be fans in the stands. I don’t know,” Poloncarz said. “There could be a limit of fans by the percetange of individuals. But if you did 25% of the fans that’s still roughly 20,000 people when you include the fans who need to be in the stadium for a football game. This is all new and I don’t think we’re gonna know until August.”

Poloncarz added that he highly doubts there will be a “packed house” at New Era Field this year.

He says the Bills organization is very concerned.