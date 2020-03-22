Erie County Executive shares video of him singing to connect with people during difficult times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After more than a week of tough press conferences where he had to deliver often tough news to the people of Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz decided to spread some cheer last night.

From his “North Buffalo Command Center” Poloncarz shared his musical talents with the residents of Erie County and beyond.

In the YouTube video titled “A song for some friends,” which he posted around 9:30 last night, Poloncarz sings Matchbox 20’s 3AM.

Just because we have to practice safe social distancing doesn't mean we have to disconnect from each other. So while I don't think I will be playing my guitar at parties any time soon, here is a song for my friends. I hope you enjoy it.https://t.co/zOOU5oTnbq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 22, 2020

Poloncarz says it’s a way people can still connect through these difficult times.