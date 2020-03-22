1  of  2
Erie County Executive shares video of him singing to connect with people during difficult times

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After more than a week of tough press conferences where he had to deliver often tough news to the people of Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz decided to spread some cheer last night.

From his “North Buffalo Command Center” Poloncarz shared his musical talents with the residents of Erie County and beyond.

In the YouTube video titled “A song for some friends,” which he posted around 9:30 last night, Poloncarz sings Matchbox 20’s 3AM.

Poloncarz says it’s a way people can still connect through these difficult times.

