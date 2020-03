BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not want people to call the county’s COVID-19 hotline if they have a complaint about an employer.

Instead of utilizing that hotline for complaints about state labor laws or the new restrictions on employers in the state, Poloncarz told people to call the New York Attorney General’s Office at (212) 416-8700 or email Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov.